Vietnam Suspends Wildlife Imports to Prevent New Pandemic

Tiger parts, rhino horns, and pangolins are the most smuggled animal products in the country.

Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc Friday announced that his country will ban wild animals imports, dead or alive, as part of the efforts to reduce the risk of future pandemics.

"We will stop the trade in wild animals and take severe measures against illegal markets for these species," the minister said.

The measure will prevent the sale of animal products such as eggs, organs, or body parts. It will also penalize people involved in illegal hunting, killing, or advertising of wild animals.

Vietnam's government had been accused by animal preservation organizations of failing to stop the endangered species' growing illegal trade.

"The new viruses will continue to be transmitted from wild animals to humans if these species' illegal trade and consumption are not stopped," 14 organizations warned in a joint letter.

Although the government's decision has been welcomed by activists, they warn that the new ban is not enough.

Tiger's skins rhino's horns, and pangolins are the most smuggled animal products in the country. Meanwhile, some wild animals are also bought as pets or social status symbols.

According to specialists, Vietnam's wildlife trade is a billion-dollar industry.