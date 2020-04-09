Vietnam Records Zero Deaths From COVID in the Last 24 Hours

Vietnam has not reported any deaths from the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, a new report has revealed. According to the Vietnamese government's official website, the sanitary authorities reported 251 cases, but 126 do not show SARS-Cov-2 symptoms and two other patients were discharged. They will continue to be medically monitored at home for the next 14 days.

Even though Vietnam registered more than 200 cases, the recovery rate is promising. Like China, Vietnam is showing an effective contention strategy to combat the COVID-19 virus. The Health Ministry is recommending to keep the prevention measures, such as frequent handwashing, social isolation and to request medical in case of showing symptoms.

Vietnam’s Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc convoked a virtual work meeting with his counterparts from China, Japan, and South Korea to plan a collective strategy to restrain the COVID-19 spread in the region. Xuan Phuc will conduct the meeting where leaders will discuss social programs, economic support plans, and benefits for those who were severely affected by the special situation due to the virus.

Vietnam's success is based on several factors: the firm decision of the country's authorities to preserve the health of its people, even if this means a slowdown in the rate of economic growth expected for 2020; the speed of the government in implementing timely measures for each stage, from the beginning of the disease.

Also, international authorities acknowledged the synergic involvement of its state institutions, ministries, and agencies; the indispensable discipline and social cooperation and prior investment in resources and infrastructure, which have been decisive for a country of more than 96 million people to manage to overcome an epidemic of such dimensions.