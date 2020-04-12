Vietnam Sends Aid, Protective Suits to US To Fight COVID-19

"This is also Vietnam's participation and contribution to the global effort to push back the COVID-19 epidemic," the Vietnamese government said.

Vietnam has shipped 450,000 protective suits to the United States (U.S.) to help health teams in the North American country in their struggle against the coronavirus, the U.S. Embassy in Hanoi announced Wednesday.

“The first of two initial shipments of over 450,000 made-in-Vietnam DuPont protective suits arrived in U.S. Strategic National Stockpile on April 8,” the Embassy said in a statement.

“This shipment will help protect healthcare professionals working on the front lines against COVID-19 in the United States and demonstrates the strength of the U.S.-Vietnam partnership,” it added.

Vietnam, which has registered 251 confirmed coronavirus cases, with no deaths, said Tuesday it had also donated more than a half-million masks to five European countries including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

The southeast Asian nation has a large manufacturing capacity making it possible for firms to fasten the production of protective equipment. U.S. Manufacturing company DuPont said it took 10 days to finish the protective suits and fly them from Hanoi to Dallas, a process that generally takes three months.

Vietnam, which in the 1960s was invaded by the U.S. in a war that devastated the country and left millions killed or maimed, said on its official website it was supplying the medical suits because "the United States currently has a great demand" and Vietnam aimed to show its "spirit of mutual support to partner countries, including the United States."

"This is also Vietnam's participation and contribution to the global effort to push back the COVID-19 epidemic," the Vietnamese government said.