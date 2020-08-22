Venezuela Receives 73 Tons of Supplies & Equipment from Europe

Venezuela received 73 tons of supply donations from Spain and Portugal, facilitated by the United Nations and the European Union.

Seventy-three tons of donated supplies Saturday arrived in Caracas, Venezuela, from Europe to assist in the fight against COVID-19.

The shipment includes equipment and supplies such as medicine, vaccines, PPE, water purification equipment and family hygiene kits.

The two flights which came from Madrid, were received by Foreign Affairs Deputy Minister for Europe, Yvan Gil, in the company of Jan Harfst, representative of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and Duccio Bandini, Charge d'Affaires of the European Union (EU) in Venezuela.

The contents of the cargo shipments were donated by Spain and Portugal, with transportation and assistance from the EU and United Nations agencies.

Un avión con 73 toneladas de suministros para combatir la #COVID19 llegó hoy a Venezuela en vuelo gestionado por @eu_echo @ECHO_LatAm. Estos insumos serán distribuidos por Naciones Unidas y otras agencias humanitarias. pic.twitter.com/v9UzDbk3X4 — UNICEF Venezuela (@unicefvenezuela) August 22, 2020

Deputy Minister for Europe, Yvan Gil highlighted: "this new contribution is part of the more than 1,500 tons of equipment and medical supplies which Venezuela has received from Russia, Iran, China, Turkey, the UN and the European Union during the pandemic."

UNDP Resident Representative in Venezuela Jan Harfst said his organization is working in close coordination with all Venezuelan government structures in the coordination of the distribution. 40 tons of supplies will be distributed by UNICEF Venezuela.

According to an EU press release, “The equipment will be used in health facilities and some items will also be directly distributed to the most affected families. More than 500.000 Venezuelans will benefit from this aid, including children, women, and health professionals.”

The statement also says that the aid focuses on addressing the needs of vulnerable groups such as children under five years of age, pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, the elderly, school children and indigenous groups.

Agradecemos a la #UniónEuropea, #España y #Portugal las 82,5 tn de insumos médicos para enfrentar el #Covid_19 recibidos hoy en coordinación con @CancilleriaVE y @MinSaludVE. Así superamos las 1500 tn de cooperación humanitaria enviada por países amigos y agencias internacionales pic.twitter.com/U50fn1bnB3 — Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) August 22, 2020

On Thursday, Venezuela received the donation of medical supplies which had been brought by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on his recent visit.

Earlier in the week, more than 200 Cuban doctors arrived in Venezuela to join the Barrio Adentro Mission and reinforce the ‘army of white coats’ which have collaborated with local health professionals in the fight against COVID-19.

Faced with the tightening of the illegal United States-imposed blockade, the Boliviarian government have sought the help of friendly nations like Iran, China and Russia to bring together the resources needed to combat the pandemic.