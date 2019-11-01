Venezuela Captures Paramilitary Photographed With Guaido

Four leaders of the narco-paramilitary organization that participated in the operation have been arrested.

Venezuela's Minister of Communication and Information, Jorge Rodríguez, announced on Friday the capture of Argenis Vaca, alias 'Vaquita', who was in charge of the finances of the Colombian paramilitary group 'Los Rastrojos'.

Vaca, who appears in one of the photos taken with congressman Juan Guaidó during the operation to transfer him from Venezuela to Colombia, was wanted in both countries for the crimes of homicide, kidnapping, extortion, drug traffic and association to commit crimes.

Rodriguez has reported that Vaca, apprehended "in his area of influence," had in his possession "high caliber weapons and drugs”.

Gracias a profunda labor de inteligencia de varias semanas, informamos la captura de narcoparamilitar Argenis Vaca (a) Vaquita. Encargado de finanzas del grupo paramilitar los rastrojos,buscado en Colombia y Venezuela x los delitos de homicidio, secuestro, narcotráfico. Abro hilo pic.twitter.com/a05cHL6k28 — Jorge Rodríguez (@jorgerpsuv) 1 de noviembre de 2019

Thanks to deep intelligence work of several weeks, we reported the capture of narco-paramilitary Argenis Vaca (a) Vaquita. In charge of the finances of the paramilitary group Los Rastrojos, wanted in Colombia and Venezuela x crimes of homicide, kidnapping, drug trafficking. I open thread

On September 20, Venezuela announced the capture of Iván Posso Pedrozo, alias 'Nandito', a member of 'Los Rastrojos', who told in a video that the group provided security for the transfer of the opposition head who took pictures with them.

According to Posso Pedroza, the photos were taken as a guarantee "for the future", with the aim that in his hypothetical government, Guaido, would allow 'Los Rastrojos' to act freely in Venezuelan territory, "without military pressure".

Encargado de la logística de los rastrojos, tiene en su prontuario homicidios, extorsión, secuestros, y x supuesto, narcotráfico. Fue capturado en su área de influencia, tenía en su poder pertrechos de guerra, armas de alto calibre y drogas pic.twitter.com/WSjjaJedOm — Jorge Rodríguez (@jorgerpsuv) 1 de noviembre de 2019

In charge of the logistics of Los Rastrojos, he has in his file homicides, extortion, kidnappings, and, supposedly, drug trafficking. He was captured in his area of influence, he had in his possession weapons of war, high caliber weapons and drugs.

So far, four leaders of the narco-paramilitary organization that participated in the operation have been arrested. The crimes of homicide, kidnapping, extortion, drug trafficking and conspiracy are attributed to all of them.

Opposition leader Juan Guaido is currently under investigation by the Public Prosecutor's Office due to his links with 'Los Rastrojos', which allegedly transferred him to Colombia last February.