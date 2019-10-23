Venezuelan President Maduro Warns of Rising 'Fascism' in Bolivia, Latin America

"Let's raise the solidarity flags and we will mobilize against the coup in Bolivia and Latin America, against fascism as expressed at the moment," Maduro said.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro called on the countries of the world on Wednesday to stand against what he called a coup in Bolivia and to show solidarity with President Evo Morales.

Maduro's comments come just hours after Evo Morales warned that a "coup" was underway in his country by the right-wing protesters. They are refusing to accept or wait for the final results of Sunday's election which have so far shown that Morales has won the first round, while possibly also winning the presidency with a 10 percent lead over right-wing candidate Carlos Mesa.

The Venezuelan president also said he would be attending the summit of the Non-Aligned Countries Movement held in Baku, Azerbaijan, where he will conclude his country's presidency of the organization.

He also gave updates on the progress made in relation to the country's cryptocurrency, which he said will be used for vacation bonuses, while confirming that some companies are already accepting it for transactions.

The Venezuelan president also expressed his solidarity with the protests in Chile and asked the government to halt its repression against the demonstrators.

"Hopefully the infamous repression against the Chilean people will cease, a dialogue will be opened and the Chilean people will be able to summon the power of a Constituent Assembly so that peace is restored and a change in the nation can be achieved," said Maduro.