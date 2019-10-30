1st International Indigenous Congress Kicks Off in Venezuela

More than 400 delegations of Venezuela participated in this first meeting, as well as 60 international delegations coming from across the country.

The 1st International Congress of Native Peoples has begun Tuesday in Venezuela and will last until Thursday, as part of the strategic actions that were outlined during the 25th Forum of Sao Paolo last month.

One of the focus will be the creation of an international movement of native peoples, along with a collective agenda for the fight against foreign intervention, extractivism, and for the rights of 'Mother Nature'; bringing together representatives from 16 countries and more than 400 communities.

"You and I are the protagonists of the change, of a change that must include justice and social equality for all native peoples across the world, enabling us to build from the masses, from the roots, a new social order," Leader of the Indigenous Movement of Nicaragua Maritza Centeno said.

Representatives from 16 countries arrived in the state of Bolivar to participate in the First International Meeting of Native Peoples. Photo: Ministry of Indigenous Peoples

Venezuela's United Socialist Party's Vice President Adan Chavez explained that this platform was designed to move forward with regional integration and strengthen the struggles of native peoples for freedom and sovereignty.

More than 400 delegations of Venezuela participated in this first meeting, as well as 60 international delegations coming from Kenya, Peru, United States, Cuba, Brazil, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, Chile, among others.