US: Families of Police Brutality Victims March in New York City

"Take Your Knee Off Our Necks" march was repressed and forced to stop by New York police.



A Black Lives Matter protest took place on Friday in New York City outside the Trump Tower calling for justice for victims of police brutality.

The “Take Your Knee Off Our Necks" march, which kicked off from Times Square, was lead by civil rights activist Kevin McCall and the Crisis Action Center.

“We cannot go to Washington, D.C. if we do not deal with issues that affect us here in New York City. We must mobilize in conjunction to get ready for D.C. by any means necessary, " said Rev. McCall to local media.

The protesters were met by police barricades that forced them to end the march on Fifth Avenue.



Terrence Floyd, brother of George Floyd and Gwen Carr, mother of Eric Garner, among those speaking out at “Take Your Knee Off Our Necks” rally today which began with a march from Times Square to Trump Tower. Hear from them on @CBSNewYork. pic.twitter.com/4HLxG9I4OL — Jenna DeAngelis (@jennamdeangelis) July 31, 2020

Among the protesters were family members of Eric Garner, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, among other victims of police brutality.

"Black Lives Matter should always matter. They should matter when there is street violence. They should matter when there is inequality in education or inequality with the job market … all of that symbolizes Black Lives Matter,” said Eric Garner’s mother, Gwen Carr.

Rev. McCall said he would like to ask the city to increase social services and youth programs amid the Black community to help decrease crime rates amid the COVID-19 pandemic.