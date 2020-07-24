US: Trump's Administration to Issue New COVID-19 Relief Package

"We're no longer paying people to stay home. We want them to find work," U.S. Treasury said.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that Senate Republicans and U.S. President Donald Trump's administration reached an agreement on the next economic aid package to face the COVID-19 crisis.

"The aid will seek to promote the return of U.S. citizens to work and school as the country continues to recover from the pandemic," McConnell said.

Republicans will release the package next week because Trump's administration requested additional time to finalize details.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin anticipated on Thursday that the administration will stop offering the additional US$600 a week in unemployment benefits.

However, Mnuchin said that the US$600-week benefit will be replaced by 70 percent of the salary the worker received before being fired.

"We're no longer paying people to stay home. We want to motivate them to find work," Mnuchin said.

However, "if someone cannot find a job, they will have a replacement of approximately 70 percent of their latest salary," the official added.

The payroll tax cut also will not be included in the package despite Trump's pressures.

"Democrats have stated firmly that they will not approve a payroll tax cut. They, as always, are hurting our country's workers," Trump tweeted.

As of Friday morning, the U.S. had reported 4,213,561 COVID-19 cases and 148,000 deaths.