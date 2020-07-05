US: Trump Plays Down COVID-19's Impact on July 4th Celebrations

White House's leader on occasion of the July 4 celebrations assured that U.S. coronavirus strategy is moving along well.

U.S. President Donald Trump Saturday celebrated Independence Day with a triumphant speech, downplaying the pandemic that has infected 2.8 million of U.S. citizens and killed nearly 130,000, the worst number in the world.

"The Chinese virus hit us, but we've already made a lot of progress. Our strategy is progressing well and we are putting out the flame," Trump said on the White House South Lawn.

The U.S. president made these statements during the "Greeting America" speach, in occasion of the Independence Day celebration.

During the national celebration, the president refused to let the pandemic or its numbers dampen his parade, that had military aircraft overflights, parachute jumps, and patriotic songs.

His guests kept no physical distance and did not wear face masks.

"China will have to be held accountable for the virus and its impact on the country," Trump said.

The COVID-19 infections are exceeding 50,000 per day. According to U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci, "it's pretty obvious that we're not going in the right direction."

Trump justifies the cases surge wiith the fact that the country is conducting more tests.

"No other country has the amount of evidence we have, either in terms of numbers or in terms of quality," Trump assured.