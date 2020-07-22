Outbreak to Get Worse Before It Gets Better, Trump Acknowledges

Despite this recognition, the U.S. president continued to use rhetorical formulas to prevail in his vision of what is happening.

The U.S. President Donald Trump changed his speech about the COVID-19, fearful of poll ratings about his handling of the pandemic.

So far, the United States has reported 4,049,153 COVID-19 cases and 145,276 deaths. In this context, Trump resumed his press conferences on the new coronavirus to convey "a strong message" to his country.

The U.S. President asked citizens to wear face masks, something he had not done until now because he had always minimized the severity of the pandemic.

This change in attitude also occurs when opinion polls highlight that the population considers that the Trump administration has mishandled the health emergency.

"It will probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better... Something I don't like saying about things, but that's the way it is," Trump acknowledged.

However, he did not offer a clear plan to reverse the mistakes of his administration. Nor did he suggest any new approach to control the expansion of COVID-19.

Despite this recognition of the magnitude of the pandemic, Trump continued to use rhetorical formulas to prevail in his vision of what is happening.

"The virus will disappear. It will disappear, ”Trump said, as reported by CNBC...