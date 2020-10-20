US: The New Trump-Biden Debate Will Have Muted Microphones

The measure seeks to avoid the chaos and constant interruptions that characterized the first debate.

The U.S. Commission on Presidential Debates Monday announced that President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will have their microphones cut off during Thursday's final presidential debate.

During the first debate last September, Trump interrupted Biden on 71 occasions, while the former Democratic vice president did the same 22 times. Now, both candidates will have two minutes of uninterrupted time to speak.

"The only candidate whose microphone will be open during these two-minute periods is the candidate who has the floor under the rules. After that, there will be time for discussion with both candidates' microphones open," the Commission stated.

As defined by its organizers, the second presidential debate will last 90 minutes and will be divided into six segments with different topics.



US Presidential debate commission to mute microphones to allow candidates two minutes of uninterrupted time. pic.twitter.com/08VhIUJ7UU — Scott John (@Scott_John) October 20, 2020

Some think that the disrespectful and poorly structured exchange seen during the first debate is a gauge of what the next four years will be like, whoever is elected president on November 3.

“We realize, after discussions with both campaigns, that neither campaign may be totally satisfied with the measures announced today," the commission added.

"One may think they go too far, and one may think they do not go far enough. We are comfortable that these actions strike the right balance and that they are in the interest of the American people, for whom these debates are held.”