US: Presidential Debates Commission Cancels Second Debate Night

U.S. Commission of Presidential Debates (CPD) Friday canceled the second presidential debate scheduled for Thursday, October 15.

"It is now apparent there will be no debate on October 15, and the CPD will turn its attention to preparations for the final presidential debate scheduled for October 22," the CPD said in a statement.

The commission disposed of an alternative format for the debates, after Trump tested positive for the virus only three days after attending to the first night of discussions with democrat candidate Joe Biden.

To protect the participants' and candidates' health, CDC called for a virtual debate on October 15. Trump campaign managers refused and proposed to hold a single-debate-night on October 29, only five days before the voting. The Biden campaigners declined.

The commission stressed that the compliance of health protocols would be observed, such as the testing of participants, social distancing, and the use of masks.

“As announced on June 23, the debate will be divided into six 15-minute segments. The topics for the six segments will be selected and announced by the moderator at least one week before the debate,” CPD announced.

The debate is now re-scheduled for October 22. The Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, would host the discussions. Kristen Welker, a reporter for NBC News, will serve as a moderator.