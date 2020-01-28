    • Live
US Military Recovers Remains From Afghan Plane Crash
  • U.S. officials said the cause of the crash is still under investigation

    U.S. officials said the cause of the crash is still under investigation | Photo: Reuters

Published 28 January 2020 (2 hours 29 minutes ago)
A U.S. military rescue team reached the plane crash site and recovered two bodies and the flight data recorder

The United States recovered the remains of two people from a U.S. military plane that crashed in Afghanistan on Tuesday, U.S. and Afghan officials told Reuters.

On Monday, the U.S. military confirmed that an E-11A plane had crashed in Ghazni province, but denied claims by The Taliban that it had been shot down.

On Tuesday, Afghan forces and Taliban fighters clashed in the region where the U.S. military plane crashed as the government tried to reach the wreckage in the Taliban controlled territory.

Confirmed. The plane that crashed in #Afghanistan is from the #usairforce. This video allegedly shot by the #taliban at the scene is pretty clear. Now it is crucial to identify the two bodies inside. #planecrash 

According to a U.S. military, "U.S. forces recovered the remains of two individuals from the site of the crash in Ghazni province, Afghanistan."

The statement released by the military also said the remains were "treated with dignity and respect by the local Afghan community.”

Also, U.S. forces recovered what is believed to be the flight data recorder and the destroyed wreckage of the plane.

"The cause of the crash is still under investigation; however, there is no indication that the crash was caused by enemy fire," the statement added.

A U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said multiple attempts had been made to reach the plane crash site, but that they had been hampered by terrain and weather.

The officer said the plane had not carried any other individuals besides the two service members whose remains were recovered.

On the other side, Zabiullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, said: "Taliban fighters on the ground counted six bodies at the site of the American plane crash."

He added that there could have been more, but the militant group could not be sure, as the fire had reduced everything to ashes.

Post with no comments.