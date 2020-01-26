Palestinians Threaten to Quit Oslo Agreement Over Trump Plan

Trump tweeted earlier this week that he was planning to unveil his so-called "peace plan", which he claimed may upset the Palestinian people.

The Palestinian Liberation Organization has threatened to quit the Oslo Accords agreement that was brokered by former U.S. President Bill Clinton in 1993 after U.S. President Donald Trump announced he was planning to unveil his so-called "peace plan" in the coming days.

Citing the member of the Palestinian Legislative Council and former representative at the Oslo Accords, Saeb Erekat, the AFP News Agency reported the PLO was threatening to end its commitment to the agreement if Trump decides to go through with his peace plan.

Erekat said Trump wants to turn the "temporary occupation [of Palestinian territory by Israel] into a permanent" one, although there has so far been no reliable information about the political part of Trump's "deal".

Earlier this week, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that "probably we'll release it a little bit prior to that." He continued: "It's a great plan. It's a plan that really would work."

Asked if he had contacted the Palestinians, Trump said: "We've spoken to them briefly. But we will speak to them in a period of time." He added: "And they have a lot of incentive to do it. I'm sure they maybe will react negatively at first but it's actually very positive for them."

Meanwhile, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesman of the Palestinian presidency, rejected the peace plan in a statement, pointing out that the U.S. President's plan would breach international law.

"If this deal is announced with these rejected formulas, the leadership will announce a series of measures in which we safeguard our legitimate rights, and we will demand Israel assume its full responsibilities as an occupying power," Abu Rudeineh said.