Trump to Unveil Middle East Peace Plan on Tuesday

Trump's so-called "peace plan" was supposed to be released over the summer, but was later postponed after the Bahrian conference in Manama.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Monday that his administration would unveil his long-delayed peace plan at noon local time on Tuesday. Trump made the remark to reporters as he greeted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

The peace plan, which Trump claims will be beneficial for both the Palestinians and Israelis, was rejected by the President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas.

According to the AFP News Agency, Abbas has turned down an offer from Trump to discuss his so-called "deal of the century." The AFP sources said that the Trump administration has made several attempts to reach Abbas in recent months, including via third-parties, but to no avail.

Abbas is reportedly refusing all peace talks until a two state-solution envisaging the creation of an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel is recognised by the U.S. This goes in line with earlier PAfears that Trump's deal seeks to bury its dreams of establishing a Palestinian state.

Palestinian leaders have claimed that they have not been invited to Washington for any discussions of the peace plan, according to Reuters.

Trump earlier announced that the plan would be published ahead of his talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The discussions are scheduled to be held on 28 January, but media reports have claimed that the two might meet as early as 27 January.

Trump is also planning to discuss the deal with the Israeli prime minister's main political rival, head of the Blue and White Alliance Benny Gantz, on 27 January.