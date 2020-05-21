Colombia: Social Leaders Protest for Access to Health and Food

The paralysis of tourism has also affected the employment of the inhabitants of rural communities in Sierra Nevada.

The difficult situation Colombia is facing due to the pandemic prompted the 48 leaders of Sierra Nevada, in the Santa Marta District, to protest to demand decent health services and food aid.

In the middle of the road that communicates with the territory of La Guajira, the demonstrators placed a coffin and performed the dance of the African morticians that has been viralized in the social networks in recent months.

With this representation, the social leaders denounced the abandonment by the District and Departmental Government.

Those who becomes ill for the COVID-19 has a high risk of dying, they denounced.

El personal de salud sigue sus protestas en Colombia, exigen les sean suministrados los elementos de bioseguridad y no se siga pauperizando su labor, muchos están tercerizados. Hasta el momento han muerto 5 y más de 160 están contagiados por la Covid 19.@ConexiontlSUR pic.twitter.com/1RgVYz0T8B — Hernán Tobar (@HernanTeleSUR) April 21, 2020

"Health workers continue to protest in Colombia, demanding that they be provided with biosecurity elements and that their work not be further pauperized. So far five have died and more than 160 are infected by COVID-19."

"We do not have a proper health centre and no ambulances. This was confirmed by a recent accident that left several people dead. The attention to the injured was late," said Carlos Gomez, leader of Guachaca, the place of the protest.

The inhabitants of this rural area are still waiting for the construction of a Polyclinic, a project that was left in the air.

"We request at least that the available health post have trained medical personnel, as the Polyclinic project advances," local social leader James Lesmes told the press.

The paralysis of tourism has also affected the employment of the inhabitants of rural communities in Sierra Nevada.

"We have already been paralyzed for two months without being able to generate resources. We have worked together with neighbors and family members, but we already need the help of the state," said tourism worker Eriberto Mendoza.