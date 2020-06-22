US: Protests Renewed in LA Due to Police Brutality

Anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests renewed in Los Angeles after the killing of Andres Guardado’s on June 18. The 18-year-old was of Salvadoran descendant.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said two officers shot and killed Guardado after a foot chase because he supposedly wielded a gun. His family claimed he was working as a security guard for an auto body shop.

Los Angeles Congresswomen Nannette Diaz and Maxine Waters requested California's General Attorney Xavier Becerra give a detailed case inquiry.

“Andres Guardado is the latest young man of color killed by police gunfire. He was shot in the back. The officers involved did not wear body cameras,” Diaz and Waters stated.

Diaz and Waters' request was a response to protesters’ claims, who allege it was a race crime. Hundreds of demonstrators requested the authorities take action and hold the officer accountable.

“We demand answers and call for an independent investigation into this tragic death. There must be full transparency so the public can trust the investigation and we know we are getting the truth,” congressional representatives communication states.

NEW: While the #LASD has not confirmed this, multiple witnesses say #AndresGuardado was shot multiple times in the back. Family members dispute the claim he pulled a gun. The auto shop owner says deputies destroyed his cameras after the shooting. #Gardena pic.twitter.com/HAhawBYU2w — Eric Wasserman �� "WASS" (@EricWasserman1) June 20, 2020

Anti-police brutality protests renewed in Los Angeles after Guardado’s death. In May and early June, Los Angeles authorities imposed a curfew to restrain violent demonstrations after George Floyd’s assassination.

Guardado's family also are demanding an independent investigation and claim that the gun recovered at the scene of the shooting did not belong to him.

“Change must come now. For weeks, the American people and the world have marched to demand accountability, put an end to aggressive and violent police tactics, and equal justice for Black and Brown communities. We must show them their pleas are being heard. Now. That begins with making sure we get justice for Andres Guardado, ” Diaz and Waters concluded.