U.S. Captain Who Reported COVID-19 Outbreak Dismissed

He reported that 4,000 sailors were on the USS Roosevelt with no safe distance from each other.​​​​​​

The USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier Captain Brett Crozier was removed from office on April 2 after requesting the disembarkation of his crew due to a COVID-19 outbreak​​​​​​​.

In a letter addressed to the command of the Navy's Pacific Fleet, Crozier ​​​​​​​requested the isolation of the affected individuals, as they were quarantined in groups. He reported that 4,000 sailors were on the ship with no safe distance from each other.

Acting U.S. Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly expressed his disagreement with Crozier's claims, which he described as an act outside the command chain.

Although he expressed his anger at Crozier's actions, Modly explained that there would be no reprisals against him.​​​​​​​

Heartwarming video of sailors cheering Navy Captain Brett Crozier, the commander of the aircraft carrier USS Roosevelt, who was relieved of his command after raising #coronavirus spread on the ship. The sailors chanted “Captain Crozier” as he departed.

pic.twitter.com/XJ1wdSLz02 — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) April 3, 2020

He also said that the main difficulty for the landing was the lack of available accommodation in Guam.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt was in the Pacific Ocen when its first COVID-19 case was detected. The number of people infected rose to 100 after one week.

Guam's Governor Lourdes Leon expressed her fellow Guamanians' discontent with the landing of U.S. soldiers. The Pentagon guaranteed the isolation of its troops.​​​​​​​