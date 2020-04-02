Russia Sends Medical Supplies for Fighting COVID-19 in the U.S.

A Russian Air Force plane with 60 tons of fans, masks, respirators, and other medical equipment landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Thursday.​​​​​​

"Russia sends its largest cargo plane, Antonov-124 Ruslan, with medical supplies to the U.S. to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic and save lives of U.S. citizens. The plane is on its way," the Russian Foreign Ministry tweeted on Wednesday.

The U.S. embassy in Russia spokeswoman Rebecca Ross indicated that her country will use the medical equipment after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorizes it.

First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nations Dmitri Polyanski noted that he did not know if his country would send additional medical supplies in the short term; however, that possibility remains in force due to the health emergency.​​​​​​​

Very human & heartwarming reaction of NY #JFK air traffic controller:

Due to the magnitude of the pandemic, the U.S. is experiencing a shortage of medical equipment, especially masks and respirators.

To alleviate this situation, some democratic politicians have requested that the Defense Production law be applied immediately as this would allow authorities to compel some companies to manufacture the medical supplies required.

Currently, the United States is the country with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world.​​​​​​​ It has 213,025 active cases, 5,369 patients deceased, and 10,280 people discharged. In the last 24 hours, 13,671 new cases and 267 deaths were registered.

As of Wednesday, April 1, New York recorded 83,948 COVID-19 cases and 1,941 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University,