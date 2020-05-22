Uruguay: Schools to Resume Their Activities Gradually From June

School time would not exceed four hours per day and students’ entrance will be staggered.

Uruguay’s President Luis Lacalle Pou Thursday announced that schools will gradually reopen in June. Nevertheless, school time would not exceed four hours per day and students’ entrance will be staggered to ensure preventive distance.

“In June education will be resumed. The government has decided to enable the return to classes and this process lies in wilfulness,” Lacalle said. ​​​​​​

On June 1, rural schools, special education centers, senior bachelorette, and vocational training students will resume their schooling year.

Preschoolers, elementary and high school learners will return to classes on June 15, except in Montevideo and metropolitan areas. Remaining students will reincorporate to activities on June 29.

The teachers, administrative staff, and other schools’ personnel will resume activities on May 25. Professors would only be tested in case of symptoms or contagious risk.

"We have very important support from the Uruguayan scientists, who elaborated a protocol that was discussed," Lacalle said.

The Education and Culture Ministry suspended learning activities on March 13, after the virus outbreak. In early April, rural schools reopened with 50 percent of pupils’ attendance. So far, Uruguay registers 749 COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths, and 594 recoveries. ​​​​​​​