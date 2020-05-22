Uruguay: Schools to Resume Their Activities Gradually From June

School time would not exceed four hours per day and students’ entrance will be staggered.
Uruguay’s President Luis Lacalle Pou Thursday announced that schools will gradually reopen in June. Nevertheless, school time would not exceed four hours per day and students’ entrance will be staggered to ensure preventive distance.
“In June education will be resumed. The government has decided to enable the return to classes and this process lies in wilfulness,” Lacalle said.
On June 1, rural schools, special education centers, senior bachelorette, and vocational training students will resume their schooling year.
Preschoolers, elementary and high school learners will return to classes on June 15, except in Montevideo and metropolitan areas. Remaining students will reincorporate to activities on June 29.
