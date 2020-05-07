Uruguay: Small Businesses and Facilities Resume Operations

The Commercial ​​​​​​​Employees Federation recalled that there are no adequate health protocols yet.​

In Uruguay, President Luis Alberto Lacalle's administration Wednesday allowed small business and minor trade facilities to resume their economic operations after a period of inactivity that began on March 16.

Small businesses will receive as many clients as their capacity allows, but respecting the health preventive measures. In boutiques, for example, workers will need to ensure that clothes customers are trying on are not immediately returned to the display hangers.

Because of the differences between commercial activities, however, there is no single health protocol in Uruguay.

"We cannot do what we want. Resuming activities means we have to be much more responsible than we were before. We will meet with the Health Minister to establish protocols," the Group Center spokesperson Federico Celsi said.

Compartimos nota de @ObservadorUY ��



Cámara de Comercio y Grupo Centro con las autoridades del Ministerio de Salud Pública definirán protocolo para los comercios que empezaron a abrir sus puertas en el día de ayer.https://t.co/DCWWp1U4Eq pic.twitter.com/LHlNCgycDx — Grupo Centro (@GrupoCentroMvd) May 5, 2020

The Commerce Chamber, Grupo Centro, and the Health Ministry will define protocols for businesses that opened their doors yesterday​​​​​​.

Once economic activities have restarted, Uruguayan unions fear a new contagious wave alongside a pandemic higher peak. Under current circumstances, workers will be more exposed to the virus and more vulnerable to employers' pressure.

The Commercial Employees Federation has complained that there are no adequate protocols yet for the safe performance of business activities. The organization added that the Lacalle administration did not hold collective bargaining on the decision.

"Without sales, there is no incorporation of workers. We want to go deeper with the creation of protocols because each company is working with its own," Celsi said.

As of Thursday morning, Uruguay had reported 673 COVID-19 cases, 486 recoveries, and 17 deaths. ​​​​​​​