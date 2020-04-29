Uruguay: Broad Front Submits Motion Against Right-Wing Law

The Uruguayan Broad Front party presented on April 28, a motion for the senate's consideration to invalidate a government bill.

The “urgent consideration law”, a government denominated the bill, is the third modification of a prior law project. It proposes Civil Code modification, strike right regulation, wage payments in cash among others adjustments. As Broad Front representatives stressed, none of these measures respond to the current situation due to the virus and they are not urgent to considerate.

"It is an affectation of democratic guarantees to pretend to discuss more than 500 articles covering the most diverse topics in just 75 days" Wide Front representatives stated.

The leftist party legislators denounced the lack of constitutionality in the bill’s presentation because it is using legal shortcuts and it doesn´t adjust to Constitution disposals. "It is a legal cut-off to quickly impose a political agenda," Wide Front members affirmed.

"Bill proposes a project of a country that is totally unaware that there is a hecatomb in the world and that nothing will be the same after the coronavirus. Neither the habits we have nor the economies, societies, or culture. The world has changed, but they bring us the same law as before the coronavirus", said Alejandro Sanchez, Wide Front Senator.

Humberto Castro: La #LUC y su medio millar de artículos no da las máximas garantías al sistema democrático.



Es una contradicción que no se incluyan temas relacionados al Covid_19 cuando se ha dicho que la prioridad es la salud de los uruguayos.#LoUrgenteEsLaGente pic.twitter.com/hyJGaE5fuZ — Frente Amplio (@Frente_Amplio) April 28, 2020