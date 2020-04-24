Uruguay: Nationals Returning Flights Extended Until May

Operations extension will permit the return of 367 fellow citizens who remain abroad in about 38 nations.

Uruguay Foreign Minister Ernesto Talvi announced April 23, stranded conational returning flights would resume operations until May 2. Amazonas Airlines will be in charge of the flights.



According to the official, the "All at home" operation has brought back to the homeland 2.921 Uruguayans. The operations extension will permit the return of 367 fellow citizens who remain abroad in nearly 38 nations.



As Talvi informed, 20 citizens will return from Australia on April 29. Also, it will bring back nine people in New Zealand and 27 in Chile.



The Uruguayan government does not consider as stranded citizens those who traveled to other countries for personal reasons, such as work and schooling. Those Uruguayan nationals will be able to return to the country through a connection via the city of Sao Paulo.

La cooperación entre hermanos en funcionamiento: el avión Hércules trajo al país desde Venezuela a un matrimonio paraguayo. Un avión de la Fuerza Área Paraguaya vino a buscarlos y trajo 7 de nuestros compatriotas varados en Asunción. ¡Gracias @mreparaguay! ���� ������ pic.twitter.com/Ys9V1AVclx — Ernesto Talvi (@ernesto_talvi) April 23, 2020

"Cooperation between brothers at work: the Hercules plane brought a Paraguayan couple to the country from Venezuela. A plane from the Paraguayan Area Force came to pick them up and brought 7 of our compatriots stranded in Asuncion."



"After May 2, we will continue to do one-off operations, case by case. With our Brazilian, Argentine and Paraguayan brothers to cooperate and bring in compatriots through Air Force flights," he added. The Uruguayan government established a bus line to return stranded nationals nations along its border like Argentina.



According to the official, the mission of his ministry after May 2 is to strengthen the system of support to compatriots through its network of consulates. "This assistance is focused on Uruguayans. We will temporarily strengthen the Foreign Ministry's Compatriot Assistance Office to attend, through our network of consulates, for Uruguayans abroad in situations of extreme vulnerability: homelessness, domestic violence, trafficking, and abandoned minors" said the chancellor.



So far, Uruguay registers 557 positive Covid-19 cases, 12 deaths, and 354 recoveries.