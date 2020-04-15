Uruguay: Lacalle Evaluates Trade Possibilities Despite Health Emergency

Representatives of the Wide Front say what is important is to preserve the lives of citizens. rather than forcing a return to factory life during the spread of the virus, which could worsen the health situation.

Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou assessed on Monday the possible performance of his country's business sector. The president met with members of the Confederation of Business Chambers (CCE) to discuss the possibilities and the current economic climate in the South American nation.

Lacalle's meeting with the business association was aimed at analyzing the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic on national activity, one month after the declaration of the health emergency due to the first cases of COVID-19.

Although the business community describes Luis Lacalle Pou's economic management during the pandemic as positive, other political forces in the South American nation point to the fact that the circumstances urge the protection of workers and people, not the large corporations.

In an official statement published on its Twitter profile, the leftist organization says: "What is urgent is life. It is urgent to face the health situation of our population. The country is experiencing a health emergency that has produced a social and economic emergency."

"Lo urgente es la vida. Urgente es enfrentar la situación sanitaria de nuestra población" expresa la declaración del FA a raíz de la decisión del Presidente de la República de enviar el proyecto de ley de urgencia al Parlamento.



Although the president of the Chamber of Commerce, Gerardo García Pintos, said the nation's economic life must be maintained and that the businessmen seek to "take care of public health, but also of employment, businesses, activity and all social groups," there are several detractors of prioritizing the economy over the health of the Uruguayan people.

According to the Wide Front and its representatives, what is needed is to establish priorities in which aid to the people takes precedence. So far, Uruguay registers 492 positive cases of COVID-19 and 8 deaths.