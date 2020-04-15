    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Uruguay

Uruguay: Lacalle Evaluates Trade Possibilities Despite Health Emergency
  • Education workers in Paraguay in a demonstration requesting Covid-19 tests

    Education workers in Paraguay in a demonstration requesting Covid-19 tests | Photo: Twitter/@uyEcos

Published 15 April 2020
Videos

Representatives of the Wide Front say what is important is to preserve the lives of citizens. rather than forcing a return to factory life during the spread of the virus, which could worsen the health situation.

​​​​​​​

Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou assessed on Monday the possible performance of his country's business sector. The president met with members of the Confederation of Business Chambers (CCE) to discuss the possibilities and the current economic climate in the South American nation. 

RELATED: 

Uruguay: Constructive Work Resumes Despite Measures by COVID-19

Lacalle's meeting with the business association was aimed at analyzing the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic on national activity, one month after the declaration of the health emergency due to the first cases of COVID-19.

Although the business community describes Luis Lacalle Pou's economic management during the pandemic as positive, other political forces in the South American nation point to the fact that the circumstances urge the protection of workers and people, not the large corporations.

Representatives of the Wide Front say what is important is to preserve the lives of citizens. rather than forcing a return to factory life during the spread of the virus, which could worsen the health situation.

In an official statement published on its Twitter profile, the leftist organization says: "What is urgent is life. It is urgent to face the health situation of our population. The country is experiencing a health emergency that has produced a social and economic emergency."


Although the president of the Chamber of Commerce, Gerardo García Pintos, said the nation's economic life must be maintained and that the businessmen seek to "take care of public health, but also of employment, businesses, activity and all social groups," there are several detractors of prioritizing the economy over the health of the Uruguayan people.

According to the Wide Front  and its representatives, what is needed is to establish priorities in which aid to the people takes precedence. So far, Uruguay registers 492 positive cases of COVID-19 and 8 deaths.

Tags

Uruguay Economy Covid-19

People

Luis Lacalle Pou

Nodal-Twitter
by teleSUR/gq-la
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.