Uruguay: Constructive Work Resumes Despite Measures by COVID-19

Even when the minister of Labour and Social Security, Pablo Mieres, said that for workers, "conditions are in place", detractors affirm this decision endangers citizens.

More than 45 000 construction workers will return to work on Monday after two weeks of preventive cessation, despite the COVID-19 threat in the South American nation.

The Labor Ministry and the Unique National Union held several meetings to coordinate the possible resumption of work under the sanitary requirements. According to Daniel Diveiro, the organization will implement a preventive protocol. Among the measures for workers will include transportation at fifty percent of bus capacity, mandatory mask use, workplace disinfection and work tools sanitation. Furthermore, workers would have better accommodation spaces in hotel rooms with the necessary distance between them.

Alongside this strategy, several sanitary security measures will be enforced for the 300 workers who will remain for weeks in the northern Uruguayan region.

Diveiro also stressed those workers under contagious risk and vulnerability will have legal guarantees. Also, those who exhibit COVID-19 symptoms would be able to do quarantine. The construction union leader pointed out that if the measures do not comply, the work would stop again.

[AHORA] El Ministro de Trabajo @Pablo_Mieres confirma el retorno a la actividad de 45.000 trabajadores de la construcción desde el próximo lunes. pic.twitter.com/FplCZhwBDs — Nicolás Núñez (@Niconunez82) April 11, 2020

Uruguayan government decided to resume labor in important working sectors to protect the economy. These administrative decisions have been harshly criticized under the argument that securing the capital, Uruguayan right-wing leaders are jeopardizing people´s health. Many social media users accused the government of exerting pressure on union leaders to re-open workplaces.

Even when the minister of Labour and Social Security, Pablo Mieres, said that for workers, "conditions are in place", detractors affirm this decision endangers citizens. because of the approaching winter, which may create conditions conducive to the spread of the virus.