World Commemorates Fidel Castro’s Birthday

“93 years ago, Commander Fidel Castro Ruz was born on the Island of dignity, the giant of the Cuban Revolution. A reference point for all the revolutionaries who see in him, a beacon of light to victorious path against the US empire.”

Governments and social movements around the world have come together to commemorate the birthday of revolutionary icon Fidel Castro, on what would have been his 93rd birthday.

On Tuesday morning, members of China’s Communist Youth attended an event at the Cuban embassy in Beijing to commemorate the Cuban revolutionary hero. Other Cuban embassies also hosted events. In Russia, there was a talk on Fidel along with an art exhibition at the embassy.

In Latin America, most prominent events include Nicaragua, where the Sandinistas held a ceremony to honor both Fidel Castro and Tomas Borge, an icon of the Nicaraguan revolution. In Bolivia, the Vicepresidential hall will host an event titled ‘I am Fidel’ on Tuesday evening.

South Africa’s labor unions also held an event to celebrate Fidel Catsro. At the offices of the country’s union federation, COSATU, held a solidarity meeting with Communist Party members, along with figures from the Cuban embassy. At the event, leading SACP members remembered the role of Cuba in a fighting apartheid in Africa.

Meanwhile, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro celebrated the date, posting twitter; “93 years ago, Commander Fidel Castro Ruz was born on the Island of dignity, the giant of the Cuban Revolution. A reference point for all the revolutionaries who see in him, a beacon of light to victorious path against the US empire.”