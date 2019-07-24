Russia's Sergei Lavrov Visits Cuba to Strengthen Relations

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Wednesday arrived in Havana with a two-day official visit which includes a meeting with Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez to strengthen political dialogue and address cooperation.

During his stay on the island, both foreign ministers will evaluate the evolution of the agreements sealed between Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Cuba’s Miguel Diaz-Canel on November 2018.

In an interview with RT before traveling to Cuba, Minister Lavrov stressed the importance of the reforms that the Cuban government is carrying out to encourage economic growth, foreign investments and new communication technologies.

He also stressed that the U.S. blockade against Cuba, which is being accentuated with the full application of the Helms-Burton Act, is an "absolutely unacceptable conduct" that goes against international law.

"By imposing a trade embargo on Cuba, through Tittle III of the Helms-Burton Act, the U.S. has once again shown the world its disregard for international law. An overwhelming majority -over 190 states- votes each year for a resolution demanding the lifting of the trade embargo against Cuba... I see no future for such a policy," Lavrov said.

With regard to the presence in Cuba of Russian media, Minister Lavrov stressed the greater access to "quality information", the greater possibility that people have to know what is really happening on the island, which helps to counter "the false news which has filled the media space."

According to Prensa Latina, the Cuban government thanked Moscow's firm position against U.S. economic, financial and trade blockade. In turn, Cuba expressed its rejection of any economic sanction against the Russian people and government.

For more than 50 years, Cuba and Russia have managed to consolidate development cooperation relationships and maintain confluent positions on international issues.

Several Russian companies are currently participating in activities fostered through the Cuban 2030 development plan, especially in energy, transport, industry and biotechnology.

After visiting Cuba, Lavrov will travel to Brazil Friday to participate at the meeting of foreign ministers of the BRICS group, an economic bloc which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.