'A Song for Colombia' Gathers Thousands as Protests Continue

More than 250 artists were part of the concert which sought to support peaceful demonstrations rocking the nation.

Thousands of Colombians gathered Sunday in the capital Bogota to join artists for the concert 'A Song for Colombia' in support of the ongoing national strike.

Santiago Cruz, Monsieur Perine, Cesar Lopez, Adriana Lucia, and Doctor Krapula were among the 250 performers who were part of the event, made in support of the protesters rocking the Latin American country for over four weeks.

“This exercise will be a good way to tell everyone that artists have a primarily social function in these moments of so much change: being intermediaries and take care and protect human emotions,” organizers told El Espectador.

Since the beginning of the national strike, on Nov. 21 artists have played an active role in the demonstrations, not only musicians but from all artistic genres. Demonstrators are rallying against economic plans - such as a rise in the pension age and a cut to the minimum wage for young people, as well what they say is a lack of government action to stop corruption and the murder of hundreds of human rights activists.

For this very reason, thousands took the streets on Sunday to sing in unison and peacefully demonstrate against the neoliberal government of President Ivan Duque. From Chile, Claudio Narea and Miguel Tapia, from the renowned group Los Prisioneros sang the iconic "Dance of those left behind," which was chanted by the public.

Thousands of protesters Sunday in Bogota, Colombia sing in unison as demonstrations against President Ivan Duque continue. #Colombia pic.twitter.com/QjMSBMTsex — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) December 9, 2019

Protesters and organizations continue to strike against the policies implemented by Duque and the resurgence of violence in the country. On Nov. 21, as millions of Colombians, took to the streets to hold the biggest protest against Duque since he came to power in Aug. 2018.

Besides being concerned about his government's little commitment to the Peace Agreements, the population rejects a neoliberal policy package which seeks to raise the compulsory retirement age, increase workers' contributions to the pension system, reduce the state's role in social security, lower the young people's minimum wage, among other things.

So far, however, the right-wing president has failed to consolidate a parliamentary majority willing to approve his proposals, which are often justified as if they were tools to "fight corruption."