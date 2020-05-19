Hackers Crack EasyJet and Access Data of 9 Million Customers

In a statement, EasyJet announced Tuesday that it "will contact the affected customers in the coming days."

The email addresses and travel data of nearly 9 million EasyJet customers were exposed in one of the most sophisticated cyber attacks against the airline industry.

Airline executives announced that the credit card details of 2,208 customers were also accessed.

EasyJet is already fighting the coronavirus pandemic that has forced it to ground its fleet.

Like other airlines, the company is developing plans to resume operations.

The airlines have been subject to several high-profile data breaches in recent years, with hundreds of thousands of British Airways and Delta Air Lines Inc. customers having their information hacked since 2018.

Cyber attacks against businesses and their employees have increased this year as hackers take advantage of the disruption caused by the COVID=19 pandemic.

The influx of home-based employees has opened up new vulnerabilities in the network for many businesses.