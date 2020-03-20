    • Live
Iran Willing to Help Fight Coronavirus in the United States
    Iranian doctors inform the WHO team about health conditions in Iran's hospitals. March, 2020. | Photo: Twitter/ @WHOEMRO

Published 20 March 2020 (4 hours 55 minutes ago)
"The U.S. health care system is unable to control the spread of the pandemic by itself," Minister Reza Raisi warned.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani Friday stated his willingness to support the United States with medical personnel in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

RELATED: 

Iran Temporarily Frees 85,000 Inmates As Pandemic Worsens

"These are times of brotherhood. The best way to overcome the new coronavirus is through unity," Rouhani said.

"While other nations are bent on endangering the lives of their citizens, Iran is ready to focus its efforts on ending the pandemic," he added.

This international cooperation was confirmed by Health Minister Ali Reza Raisi who said that "we are ready to offer our medical help to the United States in case the country needs it."

"The U.S. health care system is unable to control the spread of the pandemic by itself," Reza Raisi warned.

On "the hypocritical proposal" of medical aid that Washington made to Tehran in early March to confront COVID-19, Razi stated that "we had no alternative but to reject it. 

 "If they wanted to help us, they'd stop pressuring us financially with constant sanctions.  The U.S. limits our access to drugs and medical equipment," he said.

Still, "Iran will overcome coronavirus thanks to the efforts of our health care workers," Rouhani president concluded. 

So far, Iran has reported 18,400 infected and more than 1,200 deaths. Meanwhile, the U.S. reports 14,549 positive cases of COVID-19 and 218 deaths.​​​​​​​

Sputnik - PressTV
by teleSUR/ age-JF
