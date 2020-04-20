    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > U.S.

Trump Was Real Time Informed During COVID-19 Outbreak in China
  • US President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks on the Coronavirus pandemic during a coronavirus task force news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing room at the White House in Washington DC, U.S., April 19, 2020.

    US President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks on the Coronavirus pandemic during a coronavirus task force news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing room at the White House in Washington DC, U.S., April 19, 2020. | Photo: EFE

Published 20 April 2020 (3 hours 37 minutes ago)
Videos

U.S. WHO scientists relayed coronavirus information to Trump during the COVID-19 outbreak.

U.S. health experts briefed President Donald Trump in real time about the emergence of COVID-19 in China while working full-time at World Health Organization headquarters in Geneva in late 2019.

RELATED: 

Scientists Prove That COVID-19 Can Survive Over 60 Degrees

A dozen U.S. researchers, doctors and experts were at WHO headquarters when the new coronavirus outbreak began in China. 

They kept the Trump administration informed of its discovery and spread, U.S. and international officials said.

The fact that these officials were aware of COVID-19 developments violates Trump's complaint to WHO. 

The White House chief said the WHO is responsible for the spread of the virus in the United States by trying to cover China at the beginning of the outbreak.

Senior health officials appointed by Trump to be at WHO in the days of the outbreak regularly consulted at the highest levels of WHO as the crisis unfolded.

However, Trump, who often touts a personal relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping, seems to regard the WHO as a more helpless target.

Tags

U.S. WHO China COVID-19

People

Donald Trump Xi Jinping

The Washington Post
by teleSUR/ age-la
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.