Latin America Surpasses 100,000 Infections From COVID-19

Brazil is the most affected country by the pandemic, as they have reported a significant spike in their cases.

Latin America reported this Sunday more than 100,000 people infected with the new coronavirus, with Brazil being the country most affected by the pandemic.

With 210 million inhabitants, Brazil has 38,654 infections and 2,462 deaths, according to local media.

Despite the high number of deaths and infections, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced Friday his intention to reopen trade and borders.

The second most affected country in the region is Peru, with 15,628 positive cases of COVID-19 and 400 deaths from the disease.

Peru is followed by Chile, a country with 18 million inhabitants that registered 10,088 diagnosed cases and 133 deaths on Sunday.

"Apoyemos a aquellos que están trabajando sin descanso para salvar millones de vidas".



Malvika, 22 años, India @la_juventud#GraciasHéroes#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/qx1JVoxPWT — UNICEF Latin America (@uniceflac) April 17, 2020

"Let's support those who are working tirelessly to save millions of lives."

Ecuador is another of the nations hardest hit by the pandemic, with 9,468 infections and 474 deaths.

Mexico reported 7,497 infections and 650 deaths.

In Panama, the number of cases increased to 4,467 and the number of deaths related to Covid-19 to 126.

It is followed by Argentina, with a total of 2,941 positive cases and 134 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.

Cuban medical authorities reported this Sunday the death of two people, bringing the total number of deaths due to the new coronavirus to 34. At the same time, they confirmed 1,035 infected since the disease was detected on the island a month ago.

In the region, according to international agencies, the number of deaths was 4,924.