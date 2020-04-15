Scientists Prove That COVID-19 Can Survive Over 60 Degrees

Experts had to bring the temperature close to boiling point to kill the virus completely, a new study has revealed.

Some strains of COVID-19 can survive high temperatures, according to scientists at the University of Aix-Marseille, France.

To reach these conclusions, the scientists exposed the virus to 60 degrees Celsius for one hour. In that period of time, some strains could still replicate.

This study, published in the specialized website BioRxiv, showed that the virus could only be inactivated by exposing it to 92 degrees Celsius for 15 minutes.

According to the study, the test had to bring the temperature close to boiling point to kill the virus completely.

Científicos franceses descubren que el nuevo #coronavirus puede sobrevivir incluso a más de 60 grados.

Los expertos tuvieron que llevar la temperatura casi al punto de ebullición, específicamente a 92 grados Celsius, para matar al virus por completo. https://t.co/RDco8OdIK9 — @reinaldo850101 (������) (@reinaldo8501011) April 15, 2020



"French scientists discover that the new coronavirus can survive even at over 60 degrees. Experts had to bring the temperature close to boiling point, specifically 92 degrees Celsius, to kill the virus completely."

By exposing them to 56 and 60 degrees for 60 minutes, only "a decrease in infectivity" was achieved, keeping the virus dormant.

For this study, the scientists infected kidney cells of a monkey with a strain isolated from a patient in Germany.

The coronavirus has already left more than 1,970,000 infected and more than 125,000 dead worldwide.

The United States is the nation with the highest number of infections and deaths from covid-19, with more than 600,000 infected and more than 25,000 lethal cases.



