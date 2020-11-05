Biden Feels ‘Very Good’ About Election Outcome

As Democrat Joe Biden pushes closer to victory in the 2020 U.S. elections and urges calm and a total count of votes, Donald Trump is seeking legal action in three states to contest the results.

Democrat Joe Biden says he feels “very good” about the outcome of the presidential election and called on his supporters to “stay calm” as votes continue to be counted. The former vice president is very close to hitting the 270 Electoral College votes needed to carry the White House, as he has secured victories in the battleground states of Wisconsin and Michigan after narrowing President Donald Trump’s path.

Biden spoke briefly on Thursday at a theater in downtown Wilmington, Delaware. He says, “It is the will of the voters— no one, not anyone else — who chooses the president of the United States of America.” Biden’s running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, stood next to him as he spoke.

President Donald Trump’s campaign has pursued legal efforts to halt the vote-counting in some states and is seeking a recount in Wisconsin. Some judges in disputed states have already dismissed Trump's campaign lawsuits. Early Thursday morning, President Donald Trump said he wanted to halt vote-counting, an unprecedented and extraordinary remark for an incumbent President during a contested and very close election.

Biden says that “the process is working” and “we’ll know very soon” the election outcome. Biden and his top campaign officials have expressed confidence about the vote but have emphasized the need for every ballot to be counted.

No US major news network has called the presidential race yet because neither Biden nor Trump has secured the 270 Electoral College votes needed for victory. Several key states remain too early to call — Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, and Nevada.

Joe Biden is getting virtual briefings on the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout from panels of experts, maintaining a routine he’s had since March, even as the presidential race's outcome remains in doubt. Meanwhile, he has criticized President Donald Trump’s administration for the federal government’s response to a pandemic that has killed more than 230,000 Americans.