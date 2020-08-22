Tropical Storm Laura Hits Puerto Rico With Heavy Rains

On Sunday, it should reach Cuba's eastern provinces. According to forecasts, it will advance through the island until it reaches the Gulf of Mexico.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) Saturday announced that Tropical Storm Laura reached Puerto Rico's territory with heavy rains.

In the early hours of this Saturday, Laura was 20 miles southwest of San Juan, Puerto Rico, and 210 miles east-southeast of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

The tropical storm has maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour and is moving westward at 20 miles per hour.

Laura's eye is expected to pass close to Puerto Rico this Saturday morning. If its trajectory does not change, it will continue its course to the Hispaniola island, where the Dominican Republic and Haiti are located, in the next few hours.

"First winds from Laura arrive in Puerto Rico"

On Sunday, it should reach Cuba's eastern provinces. According to forecasts, it will advance through the island until it reaches the Gulf of Mexico. Cuba's authorities issued a tropical storm watch in Las Tunas, Holguin, Guantanamo, Santiago de Cuba, and Granma. Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, the southeastern Bahamas, and the Turks & Caicos Islands remain on "Tropical Storm Watch". The "Tropical Storm Warning" was canceled for St. Maarten, St. Martin, St. Bartolomé, and the U.K. Virgin Islands.