Hurricane Isaias Hits the Bahamas

The Bahamas' National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported that Isaias, which became a category 1 hurricane in Friday's early hours, reached the Gran Inagua Island.

So far, Gran Inagua residents report no loss of human life and minor infrastructure damages.

Isaias will pass through some Bahamas areas that have not yet recovered from Hurricane Dorian, which reached the Caribbean country in 2019.

In the Abaco and Grand Bahama Islands, Dorian left at least 70 deaths and over 280 people missing. In those regions, some residents are still living in tents while workers continue removing debris.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Hubert Minnis announced a relaxation of the COVID-19 quarantine measures to face the arrival of Isaias.

"But a curfew will start this Friday, from 22h00 p.m. to 05h00 a.m. local time," he added.

According to Inagua residents, the island fared well. Electricity has already been restored and no major damage from Hurricane Isaias.



Bahama's authorities will allow supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations, and computer stores to provide services as long as the weather permits.

On Thursday, Isaiah caused blackouts, tree fall, and floodings in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

The hurricane is advancing in a northwestern direction at about 30 kilometers per hour. It is expected to discreetly touch Cuban soil this weekend and continue its path to Florida.

Isaiah is the Atlantic's second hurricane of the season. It followed Hanna, category 1, which affected southern Texas and northeastern Mexico.