Tropical Storm Elida Turns Hurricane off Mexico's Pacific Coast

Tropical storm Elida turned into a category one hurricane off Mexico's Pacific coast the National Meteorological Service (NMS) updated on Monday.

Mexican authorities forecast heavy rains in Baja California Sur, Nayarit, Sinaloa, Jalisco, and Colima, accompanied by lightning and winds of 50 to 60 km / h.

Although the scientists forecast that hurricane Elida will move away from the Pacific coast, Mexican authorities warned that waves of 2 to 3 meters are expected in the south of Baja California Sur.

⚠️ A las 19:00 horas de hoy, el ojo del #Huracán #Elida se localizó a 120 km al nor-noroeste de Isla Socorro, #Colima y a 370 km al sur-suroeste de #CaboSanLucas, #BajaCaliforniaSur. ⚠️ Se mantiene en vigilancia. pic.twitter.com/PPuNBSiYLo — CONAGUA Clima (@conagua_clima) August 11, 2020

"At 7:00 p.m. today, the eye of the #Huracán #Elida was located 120 km north-northwest of Isla Socorro, #Colima and 370 km south-southwest of #CaboSanLucas, #BajaCaliforniaSur."

Moreover, the hurricane will cause very heavy rains in Guanajuato, Michoacán, Guerrero, the State of Mexico and Mexico City. Meteorologists predicts pourings in Durango, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Querétaro, Hidalgo and Morelos.

Less severe rain will fall in Chihuahua, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí and Tlaxcala, accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall.

Mexico's National Water Insitute (CONAGUA) predicts for tomorrow heavy to very heavy rains on entities of the northwest, north, west, and center of the country, including the Valley from Mexico as hurricane Elida will maintain the rainy conditions in Baja California Sur.



