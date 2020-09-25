US Lawmakers Claim El Salvador is 'Abandoning Democracy'

"Nayib Bukele's administration is slowly but surely moving away from the state of law," they said.

Republican lawmakers Thursday published an open letter claiming that El Salvador's government is legitimizing the MS-13 gang, the Mara Salvatrucha, which is the largest and most dangerous criminal group in the United States.

"According to reports, El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele got engaged in a negotiation process that could further empower this criminal organization," the Republicans stated.

The Latin American country "is increasingly violating the norms of democracy," the politicians warned and assured that MS-13 is involved in drug and child trafficking.

The U.S. congressmen also rejected the use of military troops to intimidate El Salvador's Legislative Assembly, as it happened on Feb. 9, 2020.

"Bukele's country is slowly but surely moving away from the state of law," the Congressmen stated in a joint letter.

Incredible and unsettling pictures from friends in El Salvador as President Bukele has militarized the legislative assembly. This is not what Salvadorans voted for last year. US and intl community must stand up for democracy and against this attempted usurpation of power. pic.twitter.com/a6TeCSZfpi — Jason Emert (@JasonEmert) February 9, 2020

The U.S. congressmen also rejected Bukele's interruption of the operations of Intradesa, one of the most important textile companies in Central America, which is accused of evading US$5.3 million in taxes. "For decades, El Salvador has been a member of the hemisphere's community of free and democratic nations. Our desire is for this tradition to continue," the politicians added. The congressmen who signed the letter are David Joyce (Ohio), Rodney Davis (Iowa), Alex Mooney (West Virginia), Mario Diaz-Balart, Francis Rooney (Florida), and Brian Fitzpatrick (Pennsylvania).