El Salvador: Workers Protests Against Delay of Wage Payments

On September 24, hundreds of public employees protested at the Finance Ministry's entrance to demand punctuality of the payments.

El Salvador's public workers Tuesday blocked the main avenues of the capital San Salvador in rejection of the four-month delay in the payments of salaries and the money of the Fund for Economic and Social Development (FODES).

Since Tuesday morning, the protesters blocked the Highway to Comalapa, the Los Chorros road, and the Army Boulevard, one of the main access routes between San Salvador and the eastern municipalities.

They carried signs reading slogans against President Nayib Bukele and Salvador's Finance Minister Alejandro Zelaya.

According to San Salvador's mayor Ernesto Muyshondt, the Bukele administration owes four-month of the Fodes money, which is delivered to 262 municipalities and represents 10 percent of state revenue.

“Many informal workers—street vendors, cleaners and the like—must work to eat. Few Latin American countries have European-style safety nets. Many have nonetheless provided emergency aid. In Brazil, El Salvador & elsewhere beneficiaries..” 2/N — Rooshan Aziz (@rooshanaziz) June 21, 2020

"This fund is used for social development projects and scholarships," Muyshondt explained as he recalled that government owes his office US$3.6 million, which represents a delay of the payment to providers.

Bukele responded with arrogance to the public workers' demands: "Are mayors a higher spending priority than supplies in our hospitals?"

"As long as the Legislative Assembly continues not to approve the credits, I cannot make the transfers. I must prioritize spending," he said.

