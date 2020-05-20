Netanyahu Ordered by Court to Appear at Start of Graft Trial

An Israeli court has ordered Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to appear Sunday for the opening of his corruption trial in Jerusalem, rejecting an exemption sought by his legal team.

Netanyahu had asked Jerusalem District Court to be excused, deeming his presence a formality, saying he was already aware of the allegations against him and arguing that bringing his bodyguards would be a waste of public funds and a strain on the coronavirus pandemic rules restricting gatherings.

The court dismissed the request and said the accused appearing for the reading of the indictment is the rule, and there are no reasons for granting Netanyahu an exemption.

“This is the case in every criminal trial, and so too in the current criminal procedure. We have not found that there is any reason for the applicant to justify an exception to this rule,” the three-judge panel wrote.

The Jewish state’s premier was indicted on counts of fraud, breach of trust and bribery in November, in three separate cases.

He has called the trial a politically motivated "witch hunt" and denied any wrongdoing in the scandals that involved accepting lavish gifts such as cigars, champagne, and jewelry from billionaires, allegedly in exchange for favors.

In two other cases, the 70-year-old is accused of attempting to collude with Israeli media outlets for favorable coverage. In the most severe case, he is alleged to have offered incentives worth close to US$250 million in exchange for positive stories.

After three national elections in less than a year, Netanyahu -who is Israel’s longest-serving prime minister- swore in Sunday his fourth consecutive government after reaching a deal with his former rival Benny Gantz.

Under the agreement, Netanyahu and Gantz will rotate as prime minister, each one serving a period of 18-month.

Thanks to his position, Netanyahu will be able to benefit extra legal protections, meaning he will not have to resign despite the charges against him.

The trial is expected to take years and could see a plea-deal in place of a final judgment.