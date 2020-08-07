The AFL-CIO Aided US Interference in Venezuela, Report Shows

The independent outlet Jabobin published an investigation into the involvement of social organizations in the U.S. agenda to destabilize the Bolivarian Revolution. Bellow is the text written by Tim Gill:

The American Federation of Labor and Congress of IndustrialOrganizations (AFL-CIO) Solidarity Center has a long history of working hand in glove with the U.S. government in undermining democracy and left labor movements throughout the world.

The center emphasizes it has shifted away from these Cold War tactics in recent years. But newly obtained documents show that the Solidarity Center has worked closely with the US to undermine the Venezuelan government in the recent past.

During the Cold War, the United States sought to defeat communism. Key to that effort was the U.S.’ attempt to match and defeat the Soviet Union’s influence around the world. In many locations, though, communist and socialist movements developed not as puppet movements of Moscow, but organically — particularly student, labor, and peasant organizations.

As a result, the United States worked on multiple fronts, usually clandestinely, to stop the rise of leftist movements, often with zero concern for democracy or basic human rights. A key part of that effort included confronting and marginalizing leftist labor groups.

Across much of the world, the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) acted as an international arm of U.S. foreign policy, both before and during the Cold War. In doing so, the AFL-CIO sought to undermine left-leaning and communist groups, labor unions, and governments — with little concern for democracy and often with no compunction about using or supporting brutal violence — in Italy and France in the 1940s, Guatemala in the 1950s, Brazil in the 1960s, Chile in the 1970s, and many other countries.

The union federation also aligned with repressive right-wing dictatorships supportive of U.S. anticommunist foreign policy efforts by working with and funding groups aligned with such regimes. Kim Scipes and William Robinson, for example, have each offered a thorough account of how the AFL-CIO aligned with labor groups affiliated with the Marcos dictatorship in the Philippines throughout the 1970s and 1980s, a regime which regularly repressed, murdered, and disappeared trade unionists and activists.

With the creation of the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) in 1983, the AFL-CIO began to work in tandem with this newfound quasi-governmental agency on advancing US foreign policy interests abroad under the auspices of “democracy promotion.” Into the present, the AFL-CIO has retained this partnership and “promoted democracy” through the Solidarity Center (SC), formerly named the American Center for International Labor Solidarity.

On its website, the SC describes itself as “empowering workers to raise their voice for dignity on the job, justice in their communities and greater equality in the global economy.” In recent years, the AFL-CIO has explicitly sought to shed its Cold Warrior image and portray itself as solely interested in the nonpartisan promotion of workers’ rights. In particular, former president John Sweeney, who was elected AFL-CIO leader in 1995 as part of a new progressive slate in the federation, “forced several of the AFL-CIO’s most notorious cold warriors into retirement,” and at the outset of his presidency, “sawunimpeded neo-liberalism a greater threat to American workers than ‘communism.’”

But despite such invocations, the AFL-CIO through the SC has continued to confront leftist governments abroad, particularly in South America, by funding and supporting groups opposed to Hugo Chavez and Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela and their United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) allies.

What is the AFL-CIO’s Solidarity Center Doing in Venezuela: We Have a Right to Know! https://t.co/AQNh9F03Sl pic.twitter.com/a8hS9Gfiig — Orinoco Tribune (@OrinocoTribune) February 8, 2019

The AFL-CIO argues that it operates independently of the U.S. foreign policy establishment. But documents on the federation’s recent activities in Venezuela I obtained through Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests indicate otherwise. These documents suggest that whatever changes have taken place in the AFL-CIO since the end of the Cold War, in recent years, the federation did not entirely give up on attempting to undermine those same governments that U.S. state leadership has also opposed — regardless of whether or not those governments truly respect workers’ rights.