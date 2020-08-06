US Senate Hearing Unveils Trump's Plans Against Venezuela

Previously, however, President Nicolas Maduro has repeatedly denounced the U.S. attempts to destabilize his government.

The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Wednesday held a hearing to discuss Donald Trump administration's policy towards Venezuela. The U.S. Special Representative for Venezuela Elliot Abrams was summoned to answer questions about it.

At the meeting, Republican Senator Mitt Romney and other Democratic lawmakers referred to the failure of the U.S. actions carried out to prompt a government change in Venezuela.

Senator Chris Murphy blamed the Trump administration for not having been able to neutralize the alleged support that Cuba and Russia give to President Nicolas Maduro's government.

He also mentioned the U.S. involvement in the frustrated "intervention" that occurred on the Colombian-Venezuelan border in February 2019 and was carried out using the provision of humanitarian aid as cover.

The Trump Administration continues to lie about alleged exceptions to sanctions against Venezuela. The country's resources are blocked, banks and providers do not work with Venezuela for fear of sanctions. The 11 US Senate Democrats explain it clearly: #SanctionsAreACrime https://t.co/hwR9Jbv1ll — Mission of Venezuela to the UN Geneva (@ONUVEGinebra) April 16, 2020

“We have to admit that our big play, recognizing Guaido right out of the gate, and then moving quickly to implement sanctions just didn't work,” Murphy added.

“First, we thought that getting Guaido to declare himself president would be enough to topple the regime. Then we thought putting aid on the border would be enough. Then we tried to sort of constructing a kind of coup in April of last year, and it blew up in our face when all the generals, who were supposed to break with Maduro, decided to stick with him in the end,” he pointed out.

President Maduro has repeatedly denounced the responsibility of the United States in the destabilizing attempts that the Venezuelan opposition sector led by Guaido has been carrying out since 2019.