Sweden: World Leaders Given an 'F' on Solving Climate Change

Thunberg joins Swedish school strikers outside Parliament, for the first time since she embarked on a four-month overseas voyage to attend climate conferences in New York City and Madrid.

Teenager climate activist, Greta Thunberg, joined protests outside the Swedish parliament on Friday, where participants presented a report card giving politicians an F for “failed” in finding solutions for global warming at UN-led summits over the past decade and the verdict “Needs to try harder!”.

“I would give them an F, actually. I know they did try, but they didn’t try hard enough,” activist Isabelle Axelsson expressed, and at the same time, she acknowledge they haven’t accomplished “convincing our politicians to act on climate, so I don’t think we should pass either, really.”

In 2020, weekly school strikes and larger protests aimed at persuading politicians to act would continue, she added.

The demonstration took place in the same spot where, 16-year-old Thunberg started solo “School Strike for the Climate” outside parliament, in August 2018, and then swelled into the global Fridays for Future movement.

Our governments new “climate plan” does not take climate justice or carbon budgets and the amount of emissions we need to cut into account.

Fridays... has become a global phenomenom. Millions of young people in more than 100 countries walked out of school on Fridays in support of Thunberg’s demands for urgent action from governments to curb carbon emissions.

After crisscrossing the globe by car, train and boat — but not plane — to demand action on climate change, Thunberg said as she was returning home from the COP25 climate summit in Madrid this week that she would take a break.