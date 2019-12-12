"Chill Greta!" Trump Attacks Teen Swedish Climate Activist

The U.S president took to his personal account on Twitter to criticize the election of Thunberg as Person of the Year by Time magazine.

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, criticized the Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, the teenage promoter of a large international movement against the climate crisis.

According to the head of the White House, who decided to withdraw his nation from the Paris Agreement on climate change, Thunberg "must work on her anger management problem and then go to a good old-fashioned movie with a friend."

Last September, Trump said, perhaps with some irony, that the activist "looks like a very happy girl who expects a bright and wonderful future."

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 12 de diciembre de 2019

This magazine published on Twitter the cover of its edition for the last week of December, in which an image of Thunberg taken by the photographer Evgenia Arbugaeva appears on the coast of Lisbon, Portugal, earlier this month, next to the name of the adolescent and the message "The power of youth".

“Thunberg is not the leader of any political party or defense group. She is not the first to sound the alarm about the climate crisis or the most qualified to solve it. She is not scientific or political,” Trump added.

Also, the ultraconservative president of Brazil has criticized Thunberg after learning that the young woman had been chosen person of the year by Time. Jair Bolsonaro called the girl a "brat" on Wednesday and said the activist had given a "little show" at COP 25 in Madrid. "To everything this brat says, our press - oh, our press for God's sake - gives enormous relevance. Now she's making her show at COP25," he said in Brasilia.