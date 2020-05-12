Spain to Close Sea and Air Borders within the Schengen Area

The decision is part of the measures taken to control the Covid-19 epidemic in the country.

Spain's government announced the closure of the sea and air borders from next Friday, according to an order signed by the Interior's Minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska.

The decision is part of the measures taken to control the Covid-19 epidemic in the country.

It will last until May 24th. During the restriction, only Spanish citizens, cross-border workers, and those who can prove, with documents, causes of force major or a situation of necessity will be able to enter the country.

As a novelty, residents in Spain who wish to return to the country must prove their habitual residence.

"The mere fact of owning a home does not prove residence in Spain," the order warned.

To comply with this measure, the Spanish authorities will collaborate with travel operators and governments of other member states and associated with the Schengen area.

This restriction does not apply to the transport of goods. For the government it is essential to ensure the continuity of economic activity and preserve the supply chain.

The measure also does not affect foreign personnel accredited as members of diplomatic missions, consular offices and international organizations based in Spain.