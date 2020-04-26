Spain To Open Up Society After COVID-19 Case Reduction

If the reduction of coronavirus infections is maintained until May 2nd, the Spanish people will be able to go out to do sports.

As of this Sunday, almost six million children under 14 years of age began to walk on roads and public spaces in Spain, in a relief from the confinement to which they have been subjected to for more than 40 days due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In accordance with the provisions of the authorities, as of this Sunday, up to three children can walk for one hour and for one kilometer with adult supervision.

The hours in which this activity can be done is from 9:00 A.M.. to 9:00 P.M. along roads and public spaces, also green areas, and bring toys, but you cannot go to playgrounds.

During this relaxation period, a distance of at least two meters must be maintained between different parties in accordance with the provisions of the health authorities.

Similarly,If the reduction of coronavirus infections is maintained until May 2nd, the Spanish people will be able to go out to do sports, as announced on Saturday by the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez.

The Ministry of Health reported on Sunday that in the last 24 hours there were 288 new deaths from Covid-19, bringing the total deaths to 23,190 . Although the daily figure is less than the 378 deaths reported on Saturday.

Spain has a total of 207,634 infected by the 2019 coronavirus, of which 98,732 people have been cured.