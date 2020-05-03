Spain Records Lowest Death Toll Since COVID-19 Quarantine

Pedro Sánchez announced on Saturday that next Wednesday he will ask Congress to extend the state of emergency for at least 15 more days.

Spain recorded 164 new deaths from the coronavirus on Saturday, the lowest number since the state of emergency was declared in the European country.

The figure announced by the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, brings the total number of deaths due to the Covid-19 pandemic to 25,264.

Sánchez indicated that the number of confirmed virus infections since Saturday does not exceed a thousand.

The head of the Government met electronically with the presidents of the autonomous communities of Spain, to whom he has presented a special fund of 16,000 million euros "for social and economic recovery."

Despite the improvement in statistics regarding the death toll from the virus (COVID-19), Sánchez reported on Saturday that next Wednesday he will ask Congress to extend the state of alarm for at least 15 more days.

"There is no plan B, all countries are using an instrument similar to ours," argued the president. In this sense, it was reaffirmed that the measure is being effective and protects many groups. "We knew that the only way to stop the virus was confinement," he added.