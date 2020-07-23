South Africa: COVID-19 Deaths Could Surpass Official Toll

From early May to July, about 17,000 deaths over average toll occurred in South Africa, indicating an alarming case undercounting.

South Africa Medical Research Council (SAMRC) Wednesday reported natural death toll exceeds expected figures, implying deceases due to COVID-19 surpasses official counting.

“In the past weeks, the numbers have shown a relentless increase – by the second week of July; there were 59% more deaths from natural causes than would have been expected based on historical data,” SAMRC stated.

From early May to July, about 17,000 deaths over average toll occurred in South Africa, indicating an alarming case undercounting.

In March, South Africa implemented lockdown to restrain the virus’ outbreak while confirmed cases reached 400. However, the economy ceases alongside unemployment, and the informal work rate forced a rushed reopening.

#SouthAfrica’s economy to see worst performance in 90 years: FILE — In this May 20, 2020 file photo, people affected by the coronavirus economic downturn line up to receive food parcels in Pretoria, #SouthAfrica, South Africa's economy is expected to… https://t.co/hBmYOOeOoQ pic.twitter.com/32HKrxnL3O — Martha Leah Nangalama (@mlnangalama) June 25, 2020

SAMRC experts calculated excess deaths counting those above the historical average for a specific period. Another method is counting those that exceed predictions.

“However, the weekly death reports have revealed a huge discrepancy between the country’s confirmed COVID-19 deaths and the number of excess natural deaths,” SAMRC reported.

As of Thursday, South Africa health authorities registered 408,052 COVID-19 cases, 6,093 deceases, and 236,260 recoveries from the virus.