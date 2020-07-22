South Africa: Andrew Mlangeni, Last Anti-Apartheid Icon Dies

Mlangeni, just as Nelson Mandela, Joe Slovo, Dennis Goldberg, Walter Sisulu and other activists, spent 26 years in prison for trying to overthrow the apartheid government.

The icon of the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa Andrew Mlangeni died at 95 in the capital Pretoria, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Wednesday.

Andrew Mlangeni fought alongside Nelson Mandela in the liberation struggle against the white minority government that, from 1948, legalized racism unleashing the South African racial segregation system known as apartheid.

"The passing of Andrew Mekete Mlangeni signifies the end of generational history," said the South African president via Twitter.

He was a champion and exemplar of the values we need to build a South Africa that provides dignity and opportunity for all and which takes its rightful place in the global community of nations. — Cyril Ramaphosa ���� #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) July 22, 2020

"Bab’ Mlangeni’s dramatic life was a unique example of heroism and humility inhabiting the same person and throughout his long life, he remained a beacon of ethical leadership and care for humanity in our own country and around the globe" the president added.

Mlangeni, just as Nelson Mandela, Joe Slovo, Dennis Goldberg, Walter Sisulu, and other activists, spent 26 years in prison for trying to overthrow the apartheid government. After his release, he served as a member of parliament for the African National Congress from 1994 to 1999 and later the National Assembly from 2009 until 2014, when he retired.

In a statement, the South African presidency detailed that Mlangeni died after being hospitalized late on Tuesday because of abdominal pains.